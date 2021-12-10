Advertisement

Car hits California school bus, plows into children; 1 dead

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Investigators in Southern California are investigating a fatal crash in which a car rear-ended a school bus and then plowed into a group of walking children, killing a 9-year-old girl and injuring two other kids.

A white Cadillac struck the bus Thursday afternoon in the Riverside County town of Desert Hot Springs, east of Los Angeles and north of Palm Springs.

The car then went around the bus and hit four students walking home from a bus stop, the California Highway Patrol told KESQ-TV.

Monica Gonzalez Guzman of Desert Hot Springs died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry County Central High School/Facebook
Sheriff accused of assault arrested after fight at girls’ basketball game
Sheriff: Shooting in Perry County linked to potential domestic situation
Troopers: One dead following shooting in Mingo County
Jail cell
Barbourville Police make arrest after overdose in business parking lot
police say Jacob Tyler Johnson, 30, strangled a woman and threw her on the ground.
Police: man arrested on strangulation charges on a woman

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services...
Surging inflation is forcing people and businesses to adapt
The casket of Bob Dole is carried into Washington National Cathedral ahead of Friday's service.
Bob Dole remembered as ‘giant of our time and of all time’
The Wuhan Institute of Virology is seen in this file footage. Nearly two years into the...
LIVE: WH COVID-19 response briefing; Pandemic mystery: Scientists focus on virus’ animal origins
Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are surging across the country as hospitals brace for a...
COVID: Hospitals strained with delta surging