Advertisement

Boys’ Mountain Classic semifinals preview

The semifinals of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic are set to tip off at 6:45 p.m.
The semifinals of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic are set to tip off at 6:45 p.m.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - After cruising to victory over the Shelby Valley Wildcats, the Knox Central Panthers will meet the Breathitt County Bobcats in the early semifinal Friday night at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH.

Knox Central senior Jevonte Turner led the team with 37 points in the win over Shelby Valley. The Panthers hope to advance to their second straight WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic final.

Breathitt County made it to the semis after an impressive second half comeback against the Johnson Central Golden Eagles.

The game tips off at 6:45 p.m. Friday night.

Following that game, the Harlan Green Dragons meet the Perry Central Commodores to set up the championship Saturday showdown.

Perry Central clinched a semis appearance with strong showing against the Paintsville Tigers. Junior Dylan Knight led the way putting up 13 points with junior Tyler Day just behind him tallying 12.

The Green Dragons earned a place in the semis after squeaking out a win over the hosting Knott Central Patriots.

Junior Jaedyn Gist led the Green Dragons to victory with 16 points. Senior Jordan Akal joined Gist in double figures with 14 points.

The second semifinal matchup tips at 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

You can watch every game of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic on our second channel, Heroes & Icons, or on WYMT.com.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry County Central High School/Facebook
Sheriff accused of assault arrested after fight at girls’ basketball game
Sheriff: Shooting in Perry County linked to potential domestic situation
Troopers: One dead following shooting in Mingo County
Jail cell
Barbourville Police make arrest after overdose in business parking lot
police say Jacob Tyler Johnson, 30, strangled a woman and threw her on the ground.
Police: man arrested on strangulation charges on a woman

Latest News

Shelby Valley, led by UK Commit Cassidy Rowe, rolled the Bell County Lady Cats
Shelby Valley rolls past Bell County 67-39 to end the night at WYMT Food City Mountain Classic
Knott Central exacts revenge in OT against North Laurel at WYMT Food City Mountain Classic
Food City Flashback: Blair Green makes Mountain Classic History twice
Belfry beats Leslie County in the Girls Mountain Classic fifth place game.
Belfry beats Leslie County 48-43 in girls fifth place game at WYMT Food City Mountain Classic