Boys’ Mountain Classic semifinals preview

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - After cruising to victory over the Shelby Valley Wildcats, the Knox Central Panthers will meet the Breathitt County Bobcats in the early semifinal Friday night at the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH.

Knox Central senior Jevonte Turner led the team with 37 points in the win over Shelby Valley. The Panthers hope to advance to their second straight WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic final.

Breathitt County made it to the semis after an impressive second half comeback against the Johnson Central Golden Eagles.

The game tips off at 6:45 p.m. Friday night.

Following that game, the Harlan Green Dragons meet the Perry Central Commodores to set up the championship Saturday showdown.

Perry Central clinched a semis appearance with strong showing against the Paintsville Tigers. Junior Dylan Knight led the way putting up 13 points with junior Tyler Day just behind him tallying 12.

The Green Dragons earned a place in the semis after squeaking out a win over the hosting Knott Central Patriots.

Junior Jaedyn Gist led the Green Dragons to victory with 16 points. Senior Jordan Akal joined Gist in double figures with 14 points.

The second semifinal matchup tips at 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

You can watch every game of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic on our second channel, Heroes & Icons, or on WYMT.com.

