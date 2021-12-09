Watching the potential for strong storms to start the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve seen mild temperatures, followed by snow flurries, followed by more mild weather...and now we’re gearing up for another chance of strong storms.

Tonight through Saturday

It’s been a milder day featuring a mix of sun and clouds around the mountains. We’re going to continue to see mild temperatures overnight as clouds stream into the region. Lows will only fall into the upper 40s as a few showers may break out during the overnight hours. A warm front blasts through the region during the midday and afternoon hours on Friday, bringing scattered showers and much breezier conditions. Those southwesterly breezes, gusting up to 25 MPH at times, will bring temperatures back up into the middle and upper 60s as we head through the evening and overnight hours. This is ahead of a strong cold front.

This front will have plenty of upper-level winds to work with, along with just enough instability to fuel a severe weather risk. Right now, this is just a one-out-of-five Marginal Risk, with a two-out-of-five Slight Risk taking in our far western counties, but the risk will be there with these storms for brief damaging winds, brief heavy rain and we can never rule out an isolated spin-up tornado. With storms hitting during the coolest part of the day, that will lessen the risk somewhat but it is still there.

We’re cloudy with showers ending once the storms move through and temperatures plummet back into the 40s. We’ll start to clear out a bit overnight Saturday night as temperatures tumble back into the low 30s.

Into Next Week

The good news? A much quieter trend looks to move in as we head into next week. A mix of sun and clouds moves back in as we head into Sunday afternoon. Highs stay in the 40s as a brief pocket of cool air moves back in.

A warmer trend on the horizon, however, as high pressure continues to scoot off to the east. We’ll stay mostly dry Tuesday through Thursday as highs move back into the low to middle 60s. We’ll watch the potential for another front to move towards the mountains with a chance of rain late next week.

