Undergrad for the underdogs: Pike County student uses Ralph Gabbard Scholarship to fuel flame of storytelling

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Zachary Crum found his passion for stories by cheering on the underdog.

“As a teenage guy, probably sports. Just because that’s what I’ve done my whole life, since I was little,” said Crum. “There’s awesome stories through sports. From things like- one through basketball, probably Jim Valvano. You know, had an awful disease and still coached through it. Believing. Showing faith through sports.”

Crum said that impressive skill and narrative of overcoming led him to keep soaking in sports stories and historical lessons.

“Many underdogs,” he said. “I love underdogs.”

It is a theme he says he can appreciate because of the region in which he has grown and learned.

“I can see there being certain biases and stuff from being from this area and, you know, you should show people outside that there’s not that,” he said.

Crum, a senior at Pike Central High School, is preparing for the next page of his story as he looks toward college. A chapter that he plans to devote to storytelling and building up his region.

“To be able to tell those stories is great ‘cause it can show people through many different forms but no matter what you’re facing you can still fight,” said Crum.

Crum was one of three recipients of the Ralph Gabbard Memorial Scholarship, awarded during the WYMT Mountain Classic Scholarship Awards ceremony Monday, representing Region 15. According to Crum, the scholarship- in memory of WYMT’s founder- is a great way for Gabbard to continue his mission of sharing the stories of the mountains, by preparing the next generation of reporters and storytellers.

He said he is thankful for the 4-year $1,000 scholarship, which will go toward the cost of tuition as he plans to pursue a degree in broadcast or communication at a Kentucky college.

“I put high importance on where I’m from, on family, and a sense of home. I take great pride in Kentucky itself and where I’m from,” he said. “It meant a ton to receive that scholarship. It meant a lot to me. And seeing that I was one from our region to earn it meant a tremendous amount.”

He said wherever he starts writing his next chapter, he looks forward to a future of sharing stories of overcomers and underdogs.

“Anybody that I can help I would like to then just make someone life a bit better,” he said.

