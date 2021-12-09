Tree farm to liven up Christmas in Pike County

DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Christmas is in full swing at The Creek as Antiques by the Creek and Three Mile Creek Farms invite community members for some festive fun.

Rob Elkins, the owner, said he is happy to have another year full of blessings as the community continues to support the business, which in turn supports the animals he rescues.

The farm brought its fresh-cut trees to Pike County again this year in an effort to provide a traditional feeling for families in search of the real thing this holiday season.

“Everything we do with this farm is for our community and the kids in our community. And we’ve seen kids come that’s never got to do anything like that before,” said Elkins. “I feel like I’m in a Christmas movie or on Hallmark or something. When these families come with their kids, they’ll ride the zip line, the kids will play on the swings, pet the animals, and feed them treats. Then pick up their Christmas tree, tie it to the top of the car, take pictures and away they go. It is just the most awesome thing ever was.”

All proceeds from the sales go toward the farm’s rescue efforts.

“All of our animals here at Three Mile Creek Farms is rescue animals. And, so, we try to have an event for every season to raise money for the animals so we can rescue more animals, feed, and take care of the animals that we have,” said Elkins. “Because when an animal comes here, it’s here for life. It never leaves.”

Elkins said there are still plenty of pines up for grabs on the farm, located next to the antique store. He said the community support has been incredible and he is also looking forward to giving back to the kids at the toy giveaway Sunday.

