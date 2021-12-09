Shooting victim’s name released

UPDATE 12/9/21 @ 9:40 p.m.

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) The name of a man killed Wednesday in a shooting in Mingo County has been released.

Curtis Orlando Artis, 29, of Huntington, West Virginia, died from his injuries, West Virginia State Police said. The shooting happened along East Fourth Avenue in Williamson.

State police used fingerprints to identify Artis.

The investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing, according to police.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person has died after a shooting in Williamson, West Virginia, troopers confirmed Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported Wednesday on East Fourth Avenue.

“When I came out last night, I heard a lot of sirens and stuff going on here in the neighborhood, and right down the street here there was somebody that was shot,” said Brian Wallace who lives nearby.

Once on scene, investigators found a male victim dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Wallace says he watched Williamson Police along with West Virginia State Police arrive to the house around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

“I started getting texts on my phone, asking me who got shot down below my house. I said, ‘I had no idea,’ ” Wallace said.

Tonya Beckett, who also lives nearby, says she was lying in bed watching TV when her phone started ringing, people asking if she was OK.

“I looked out the window, and all I saw was police lights. But the only thing I heard was a dog, a dog bark and that was it,” Beckett said. “I looked out the window and there was the police. I didn’t even hear a gunshot, and it was that close.”

Beckett grew up in Williamson, but now she’s thinking of moving away, saying the area as only changed for the worst.

“This ain’t home no more. Williamson isn’t home no more. Not to me. It’s not what I wanted it to be,” Beckett said. “Then when I figured out somebody’s been shot. And it’s so close to home it kind of makes you leery.”

Wallace says he feels the same way after living in the area for 50 years. He’s now anxious to leave his elderly mother home alone.

“It kind of worries me if I have to go out and stay gone for an hour or so because you never know when someone might walk in on her,” Wallace said.

The West Virginia State Police is now lead on the investigation.

A West Virginia State Police Crime Scene Response Team also responded to the incident.

No other information has been released at this time.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, troopers say.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.