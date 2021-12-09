Advertisement

Police: man arrested on strangulation charges on a woman

police say Jacob Tyler Johnson, 30, strangled a woman and threw her on the ground.(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is facing strangulation and assault charges in Laurel County.

Police arrested 30-year-old Jacob Tyler Johnson Monday night after they received a call of a disturbance near London. While investigating, they determined that Johnson strangled a woman and threw her on the ground. Police say they noted visible marks on the woman’s neck and throat.

Johnson is being charged with strangulation in the first degree and assault in the fourth degree.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

