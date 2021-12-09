Advertisement

Perry County’s Christmas in a Small Town kicks off Thursday

Christmas in a Small Town returning to Hazard
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Downtown Hazard is turning into a mini Hallmark movie beginning Thursday!

This three-day event takes from December 9th-11th.

It includes many activities like an ice skating rink at the Triangle, an ugly Christmas sweater run and ice sculpting among other activities.

WYMT Morning Anchor Dakota Makres, along with WYMT Meteorologist Evan Hatter, will have live coverage of the events on Mountain News First at Four.

