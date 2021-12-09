Advertisement

Paintsville takes on Perry Central to round out night three of WYMT Food City Mountain Classic

By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Last, but not least, it’s the Paintsville Tigers taking on the Perry Central Commodores in the fourth and final boys quarterfinal at the 35th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH.

We will update this story with scores and statistics as the game comes to a close.

The winner of this game will face off against the Harlan Green Dragons in the second boys semifinal on Friday night at 8:30 p.m.

The loser of the game will face the Knott Central Patriots Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. in the consolation bracket.

You can watch every game of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic on our second channel, Heroes & Icons, or on WYMT.com, including in the livestream above.

