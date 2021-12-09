North Laurel takes on Knott Central in Thursday’s WYMT Food City Mountain Classic action

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - In the second of three games in the girls tournament Thursday night, North Laurel meets up with Knott Central in the first girls semifinals game at the 35th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH.

We will update this story with stats and scores as the game comes to a close.

You can watch every game of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic on our second channel, Heroes & Icons, or on WYMT.com, including in the live stream at the top of this story.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.