Advertisement

North Laurel takes on Knott Central in Thursday’s WYMT Food City Mountain Classic action

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - In the second of three games in the girls tournament Thursday night, North Laurel meets up with Knott Central in the first girls semifinals game at the 35th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH.

We will update this story with stats and scores as the game comes to a close.

You can watch every game of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic on our second channel, Heroes & Icons, or on WYMT.com, including in the live stream at the top of this story.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry County Central High School/Facebook
Sheriff accused of assault arrested after fight at girls’ basketball game
Sheriff: Shooting in Perry County linked to potential domestic situation
Photo Courtesy: Victor Slone MC Judge Facebook Page
Eastern Kentucky judge-executive not running for re-election due to ongoing health problems
Troopers: One dead following shooting in Mingo County
Photo Courtesy: Cawood Funeral Home-Middlesboro, Kentucky
Funeral arrangements released for dispatcher killed in accidental shooting

Latest News

Food City Flashback: Blair Green makes Mountain Classic History twice
WYMT Mountain Classic 2021
Belfry beats Leslie County 48-43 in girls fifth place game at WYMT Food City Mountain Classic
Mark White has been let go as Whitley County head coach.
Whitley County parts ways with head basketball coach
Breaking down the girls’ semifinals of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic