Martin County Solar Project coming to former Eastern Kentucky coal mine

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced the Martin County Solar Project is moving forward with plans to build on a former coal mine in the county.

The project includes up to a $231 million investment and aims to create 11 full-time Kentucky jobs.

“We are building a future that works for all Kentuckians, and that future includes an increased reliance on renewable energy,” Gov. Beshear said. “To maintain the incredible economic momentum we have established this year, we must continue to compete for all forms of energy investment.”

The solar energy generation facility will be located on approximately 1,200 acres on the old Martiki mine site, interconnecting with Kentucky Power’s Inez Substation.

When built, the project will produce enough energy to power more than 33,000 Kentucky homes.

Construction is expected to begin in 2022 and be finished by early 2024. During the construction period, company leaders report the project will create 250-300 construction jobs.

Once finished, the project will be one of the largest solar energy generation facilities in Kentucky.

“It’s exciting to reach this milestone in the project’s development, which moves us closer to the start of construction and commercial operation,” said Erich Miarka, director of development for Savion. “This opportunity would not be possible without the support of Martin County, Martin County School District, the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, and Edelen Renewables. Thank you for your continued efforts to advance this unprecedented project.”

Martin County Judge-Executive Victor Slone said the project will benefit the community in the years ahead.

“On behalf of the Martin County Fiscal Court, I am excited to see the Martin County Solar Project come to fruition,” Judge-Executive Slone said. “This investment will impact our community for years to come. I look forward to the new jobs that will be created in Martin County throughout the course of this project, and I am confident other companies will take notice of the opportunity to invest in Martin County as a result.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.