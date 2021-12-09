JJ Weaver named semifinalist for Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - JJ Weaver’s return from injury is being recognized outside of Lexington.

The sophomore linebacker has been named one of nine semifinalists for the 2021 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year.

Weaver has played all 12 games for the Wildcats this season after tearing his ACL last season, recording 34 tackles, four quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

The winner will be announced at the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.