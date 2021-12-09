Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on his response to the COVID-19 pandemic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Republican lawmakers have consistently criticized Governor Andy Beshear’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As Beshear reflects on the last year and a half, he tells WBKO News in a one-on-one interview that there isn’t much he would have done differently.

“We didn’t do red or blue, Democrat or Republican, but we treated the pandemic as life versus death, while at the same time working with the private sector to keep it humming along. Now-- has every decision I’ve made been perfect? No. But I haven’t played politics, unlike some other folks out there,” said Beshear.

Beshear says the economy in Kentucky is booming and that the state has had the best economic development year in history.

“Our general fund is and the best place that it’s ever been, which means companies are making more money than they ever have before and remitting more taxes, we’re seeing more cars sold every day than they ever are, we’re seeing more sales tax receipts, which is how much people are out there and spending. If you look at the actual facts and numbers, our economy is on fire,” he said.

While Governor Beshear has continued to encourage vaccinations, the governor did not say whether or not he’s in support of a vaccine mandate.

“For me, I’m waiting to see what the courts ultimately decide and will ultimately meet the law however, it’s interpreted.”

The governor explained that the federal mandate in question right now in Congress has nothing to do with an actual ‘vaccine mandate’

“Even the federal programs that that would impact us are testing requirements. They don’t require anybody to get vaccinated. But what they do say is-- if you are unvaccinated, you need to get tested once a week,” explained Beshear. “There are certain areas where we already do that, like corrections officers, which is an area where it can spread really quickly. Also our behavioral health hospitals.”

Meanwhile, Beshear went on to say he was proud of Kentuckians and their response to the vaccine. Over 61 percent of the total population in the state is now vaccinated against COVID-19. However, he says that’s still not enough.

“That’s never been done in human history. So I am incredibly proud. Am I satisfied? No, we can’t be because this delta variant is that deadly.”

“Everybody out there if you haven’t been vaccinated you, if you haven’t gotten your booster, go out and get it immediately.”

Beshear adds that he wished at the beginning of the pandemic he would have warned people about how deadly the virus would be. Over 11,000 Kentuckians have died from the virus so far.

