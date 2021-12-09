Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear to hold Team Kentucky update Thursday

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear will host his weekly Team Kentucky update at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Governor will update Kentuckians on a variety of topics, including economic development and infrastructure improvements along with the coronavirus in the commonwealth, variants of concern, vaccinations and boosters.

You can watch that here once it starts.

