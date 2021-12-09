Gov. Andy Beshear to hold Team Kentucky update Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear will host his weekly Team Kentucky update at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Governor will update Kentuckians on a variety of topics, including economic development and infrastructure improvements along with the coronavirus in the commonwealth, variants of concern, vaccinations and boosters.

You can watch that here once it starts.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.