Food City Flashback: Mountain Classic, Spring Edition

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In 2021, the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH was one of many events turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament was held in February, three months later than normal, and faced capacity restrictions, player protocols and a snow delay on top of it all.

The Knox Central Panthers and the North Laurel Lady Jags came out on top of an unconventional but still action-packed Mountain Classic.

