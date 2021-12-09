Faith Assembly of God displays Live Nativity in London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Faith Assembly of God is hosting its annual Live Nativity tradition in London December 9, 10 and 11.

People are invited to come to the the drive through set displaying Bethlehem while tuning to 99.1FM to listen to the story of Christmas.

About 100 people from the Church participate in the nativity scene each year.

Admission is free and large crowds are anticipated each night at 390 Faith Assembly Church Road in London.

