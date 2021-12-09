Emmalena Elementary School raising money to give students a Christmas this year

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emmalena Elementary School is raising money through and taking donations of pillows and blankets to send each of their students home with Christmas gifts this year.

The idea came in honor of Sherri Mullins, a beloved secretary that worked at the school before dying of brain cancer in April. Sherri was known and loved by staff, students, and her community, for the love and support she always showed them.

”We know that she’s very proud and that this would mean everything to her, because like I said before Sherri, this was her second home and these children, she considered each person here personal family,” Devin Eversole, a teacher at Emmalena said.

The goal is to reach $5,000 before December 17th, they are currently about halfway there.

”Some of the things that the students asked for, they asked for art supplies or blankets or pillows, and it was so heartbreaking to see that they were asking for things that were such basic necessities,” Jasmine Cowen, a teacher at Emmalena said.

If you are interested in donating, you can send money through the Venmo app to @JasmineCowen. You can also call the school for other ways to donate at 606-251-3651, bring pillows and blankets directly to Emmalena Elementary school, and the Hindman Settlement School will be accepting checks.

