Dollar General donates $50,000 to Eastern Kentucky elementary school

FOURMILE, Ky. (WYMT) - Dollar General officials planned a big surprise for students, teachers, and administrators at Lone Jack Elementary School Wednesday. A donation of $50,000 dollars was given to the school as part of Dollar General’s Reading Revolution program.

The $50,000 donation aims to support the school’s library and literacy programs. Administrators may use the Reading Revolution funds at their discretion purchase books, technology programs, computers and/or other education supplies or resources.

Dollar General has awarded more than $4 million to schools since the inception of its Reading Revolution program in 2013.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.