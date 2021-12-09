Advertisement

Doctor becomes patient, fellow church member is living donor

Gastroenterologist Eric Carter snaps a photo with wife Wendi before undergoing liver transplant...
Gastroenterologist Eric Carter snaps a photo with wife Wendi before undergoing liver transplant surgery from living donor Isaiah Haynie.
By Melanie Shafer
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dr. Eric Carter is trained to take care of people, but Thursday morning he becomes the patient and receives a liver transplant from a living donor.

Carter is a gastroenterologist. Eric has suffered from liver disease and cancer, but doctors determined he was a candidate for a transplant from a living donor. He undergoes surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Thursday morning.

Carter’s pastor, Larry Greene from River Cities Community Church in Huntington, says friend and family created “A Liver for Eric” Facebook page to encourage people to be tested to see if they could be Eric’s match.

Greene says dozens took the test, and the UPMC doctors determined the best match was actually Greene’s son in law, Isaiah Haynie.

Greene told WSAZ, ”I remember turning to my wife and said, ‘How cool would it be if it was someone from our church?’ Well, it’s a whole lot cooler than that because not only is it someone from our church, but my son-in-law! When Isaiah and Rachel came to tell us what was going on, I looked at Rachel and I said, ‘Rachel, what do you think about this?’ And she said, ‘I just think, what if the shoe were on the other foot, and it was Isaiah needing a liver? I would want someone to step up and be willing to donate a portion of their liver to him.’ And I thought, “Wow, somebody raised that girl right.”

The operation is expected to last all day Thursday. Liver transplant surgery can take up to 12 hours according to the Mayoclinic.org. Greene says donor Isaiah is expected to be in the hospital for a week, Eric is expected to remain hospitalized for two to three weeks.

River Cities Community Church held a prayer vigil for Eric and Isiah Monday night. Those prayers are being lifted up Thursday for a successful surgery and swift recovery for two.

Keep checking on WSAZ.com for updates.

