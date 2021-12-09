Advertisement

‘Book Bench’ dedicated to Eastern Kentucky teacher and author

‘Book Bench’ dedicated to Eastern Kentucky teacher and author
‘Book Bench’ dedicated to Eastern Kentucky teacher and author(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres and Ethan Sirles
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A former Perry County Central High School teacher was honored in Hazard on Thursday.

A “Book Bench” was dedicated to Angie Spady, a children’s author and teacher, next to City Hall in Hazard.

The bench was painted by art students at Perry Central. The paintings show characters from Spady’s children’s series.

“I am going to be so proud of where I’m from that I want to let other people know it outside of Eastern Kentucky, anyone can do that, it’s a little scary, it takes some faith but you can do it,” said Spady.

She added she has some books in the works which she hopes will be released within a year.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Shooting in Perry County linked to potential domestic situation
Perry County Central High School/Facebook
Sheriff accused of assault arrested after fight at girls’ basketball game
Photo Courtesy: Victor Slone MC Judge Facebook Page
Eastern Kentucky judge-executive not running for re-election due to ongoing health problems
Troopers: One dead following shooting in Mingo County
Photo Courtesy: Cawood Funeral Home-Middlesboro, Kentucky
Funeral arrangements released for dispatcher killed in accidental shooting

Latest News

The Live Nativity in London is Thursday through Saturday, December 9 - 11 at 6:30 p.m.
Faith Assembly of God displays Live Nativity in London
Jail cell
Barbourville Police make arrest after overdose in business parking lot
Emmalena Teachers
Emmalena Elementary School raising money to give students a Christmas this year
The land of a reclaimed mine in Martin County will be transformed into a solar power farm....
Martin County Solar Project coming to former Eastern Kentucky coal mine