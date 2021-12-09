‘Book Bench’ dedicated to Eastern Kentucky teacher and author

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A former Perry County Central High School teacher was honored in Hazard on Thursday.

A “Book Bench” was dedicated to Angie Spady, a children’s author and teacher, next to City Hall in Hazard.

The bench was painted by art students at Perry Central. The paintings show characters from Spady’s children’s series.

“I am going to be so proud of where I’m from that I want to let other people know it outside of Eastern Kentucky, anyone can do that, it’s a little scary, it takes some faith but you can do it,” said Spady.

She added she has some books in the works which she hopes will be released within a year.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.