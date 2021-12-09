Big warm up on the way, severe storms possible this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures start an upward trend today and will stay well above average into the first part of the weekend.

Today and Tonight

After a chilly start to the day, I think we see a mix of sun and clouds with more of one than the other at times. Temperatures this afternoon should top out in the mid-50s in most areas.

Tonight, clouds increase across the region and some widely scattered rain chances are possible late. Because of the clouds, I think we’ll only drop into the mid to upper 40s for overnight lows.

Extended Forecast

There is a model fight going on for Friday, at least with rain chances. All models agree that the temperatures will soar ahead of a weekend cold front, most likely into the upper 60s. The high-resolution models are all dry while the GFS and Euro only show scattered chances. Because of that, I will keep a scattered shower or storm chance in, but at this point, I don’t have a lot of confidence in it. What I do have confidence in is the deeper we get into Friday night, the better the rain chances we see.

Models are also in disagreement about the timing of when the cold front arrives, but when it does, it will likely pack a bunch. We will need to watch out for strong storms and heavy rain all day Saturday. Right now, it looks like the low will be right after midnight and temperatures climb a little by Saturday morning before crashing behind the front. Have a way to get warnings if they are issued.

Sunday looks much better, if not cooler, to wrap up the weekend. Highs will be around 50 with sunny skies. Those sunny skies will carry us through most of next week as temperatures climb once again back into the 60s Tuesday and beyond.

