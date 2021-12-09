Advertisement

Belfry and Leslie County meet in girls fifth place game at WYMT Food City Mountain Classic

By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - In the first of three games in the girls tournament Thursday night, the Belfry Lady Pirates meet up with the Leslie County Lady Eagles in the girls fifth place game at the 35th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH.

We will update this story with stats and scores as the game comes to a close.

You can watch every game of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic on our second channel, Heroes & Icons, or on WYMT.com, including in the live stream at the top of this story.

