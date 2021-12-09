Basketball scores from December 8 across Kentucky
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Here are the basketball scores from across the state.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Boone Co. 90, Bellevue 40
Franklin Co. 74, East Jessamine 63, 2OT
Harlan 43, Knott Co. Central 39
Lou. DuPont Manual 67, Lou. St. Xavier 57
Lou. Fairdale 75, Fort Knox 39
Owsley County 51, Jenkins 47
Perry Co. Central 64, Paintsville 47
South Laurel 57, West Jessamine 45
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Fort Knox 53, Lou. Fairdale 44
Franklin Co. 83, Great Crossing 50
Henry Co. 52, Western Hills 35
Lou. Valley 37, Lou. Waggener 31
Mason Co. 64, Robertson County 36
Simon Kenton 71, Scott Co. 30
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.