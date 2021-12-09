Basketball scores from December 8 across Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Here are the basketball scores from across the state.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Boone Co. 90, Bellevue 40

Franklin Co. 74, East Jessamine 63, 2OT

Harlan 43, Knott Co. Central 39

Lou. DuPont Manual 67, Lou. St. Xavier 57

Lou. Fairdale 75, Fort Knox 39

Owsley County 51, Jenkins 47

Perry Co. Central 64, Paintsville 47

South Laurel 57, West Jessamine 45

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Fort Knox 53, Lou. Fairdale 44

Franklin Co. 83, Great Crossing 50

Henry Co. 52, Western Hills 35

Lou. Valley 37, Lou. Waggener 31

Mason Co. 64, Robertson County 36

Simon Kenton 71, Scott Co. 30

