Advertisement

Basketball scores from December 8 across Kentucky

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Here are the basketball scores from across the state.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Boone Co. 90, Bellevue 40

Franklin Co. 74, East Jessamine 63, 2OT

Harlan 43, Knott Co. Central 39

Lou. DuPont Manual 67, Lou. St. Xavier 57

Lou. Fairdale 75, Fort Knox 39

Owsley County 51, Jenkins 47

Perry Co. Central 64, Paintsville 47

South Laurel 57, West Jessamine 45

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Fort Knox 53, Lou. Fairdale 44

Franklin Co. 83, Great Crossing 50

Henry Co. 52, Western Hills 35

Lou. Valley 37, Lou. Waggener 31

Mason Co. 64, Robertson County 36

Simon Kenton 71, Scott Co. 30

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry County Central High School/Facebook
Warrant issued for Eastern Kentucky sheriff’s arrest after he was accused of assaulting a girl
Shooting in Perry County now death investigation
(Photo: Team Kentucky)
Kentucky passes 800K total COVID-19 cases
Photo Courtesy: Victor Slone MC Judge Facebook Page
Eastern Kentucky judge-executive not running for re-election due to ongoing health problems
YouTube divers find truck, human remains in McCreary County pond

Latest News

Paintsville and Perry Central in the huddle at the 2021 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball...
Perry Central emerges victorious over Paintsville 64-47 to round out night three of WYMT Food City Mountain Classic
Food City Flashback 2021
Food City Flashback: Mountain Classic, Spring Edition
Isaac Dixon Belfry football
Trio of Pike County stars named Mr. Football finalists
Knott Central and Harlan prepare to face off in the 2021 WYMT Food City Mountain Classic.
Harlan takes a close game 43-39 against Knott Central to tip off night three of WYMT Food City Mountain Classic