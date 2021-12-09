Advertisement

Barbourville Police make arrest after overdose in business parking lot

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Barbourville Police Officers and the Barbourville Fire Department responded to an overdose in the parking lot of a local business in Bimble.

Once arriving to the scene, a deputy gave the overdose victim Narcan while fire department members performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

After an investigation, deputies were able to get information on a person who sold a possible counterfeit Oxycodone tablet.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the home of Curtis Messer of Flat Lick.

Inside the home, officers were able to find approximately 1,200 units of controlled substances, two loaded guns, and several thousands of dollars.

Messer was arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

He was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Further charges related to this investigation will be presented to a Knox County Grand Jury.

The victim is considered to be in stable condition at Barbourville ARH and is expected to make a full recovery.

