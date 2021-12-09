Audit: Estill County Clerk not “fulfilling her duties”, findings sent to state level for follow up

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A recently released document from State Auditor Mike Harmon’s office found one Eastern Kentucky county clerk is “not fulfilling her duties as an elected county official”.

The audit of the 2019 fee account, released on Thursday, states Estill County’s Jennifer Carter is not meeting mandatory reporting and other statutory requirements as required by law.

Some of the issues mentioned in the report include not submitting quarterly reports to the Department for Local Government (DLG), owing taxes to taxing districts in the amount of more than $100,000 and not settling fee accounts for 2017 or 2018.

In her response, Carter said limited ability to hire help creates “a near impossible task of keeping all departments reporting and payments current”.

The audit, which you can read below, will now be submitted to the Attorney General’s office, the Kentucky Department of Revenue and the Department for Local Government for further investigation.

