Breathitt County beats Johnson Central 52-47 to wrap up night two of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Breathitt County and Johnson Central faced off to find out who will play on Friday in the 35th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH. After a second half shootout, Breathitt County emerged victorious over the Golden Eagles 52-47 to advance to Friday night’s semifinals.

Breathitt County will face off against the winner of Tuesday night’s first game, Knox Central, in the boys tournament semifinal on Friday night at 6:45 p.m.

Johnson Central will play Shelby Valley next at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.

