Breathitt County beats Johnson Central 52-47 to wrap up night two of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic

(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Breathitt County and Johnson Central faced off to find out who will play on Friday in the 35th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH. After a second half shootout, Breathitt County emerged victorious over the Golden Eagles 52-47 to advance to Friday night’s semifinals.

Breathitt County will face off against the winner of Tuesday night’s first game, Knox Central, in the boys tournament semifinal on Friday night at 6:45 p.m.

Johnson Central will play Shelby Valley next at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.

You can watch every game of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic on our second channel, Heroes & Icons, or on WYMT.com.

