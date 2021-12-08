Trio of Pike County stars named Mr. Football finalists

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After clinching state titles in their respective classes, stars at Pikeville and Belfry have been named finalists for Mr. Football.

Pikeville quarterback Isaac McNamee and Zac Lockhart have both been named finalists. Isaac Dixon has also been named as a finalist.

Eight other finalists were named. The winner will be announced later this month.

