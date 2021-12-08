Advertisement

Trio of Pike County stars named Mr. Football finalists

By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After clinching state titles in their respective classes, stars at Pikeville and Belfry have been named finalists for Mr. Football.

Pikeville quarterback Isaac McNamee and Zac Lockhart have both been named finalists. Isaac Dixon has also been named as a finalist.

Eight other finalists were named. The winner will be announced later this month.

