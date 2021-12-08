‘There was a need here’: Mountain Comprehensive Care Center opens Dorton clinic

DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A new facility in Pike County is bringing mental and physical health care under the same roof.

“We really felt like there was a need here to help the folks in the community,” said MCCC Southeast Kentucky Director Adam Maggard.

Mountain Comprehensive Care Center opened a new center and HomePlace Clinic in Dorton Tuesday, celebrating new access to primary care, adult and children’s behavioral health services, and addiction recovery services.

“It all ties together and one effects the other,” said Maggard. “Medical professionals can talk to the behavioral health professionals to say, ‘Hey, you’ve got some anxiety, got some blood pressure issues. Let’s come together and let’s treat it all at once.’”

With all of the care available in the same building, officials said they are excited to offer help for the concerns the pandemic has only heightened.

“It’s such a needed service here in Eastern Kentucky,” said Maggard. “Mental health issues have increased significantly. Substance abuse disorder has increased significantly. Overdoses have sky rocketed.”

Adding the space in the further boundaries of Pike County, according to local officials, not only improves access but also creates more jobs.

“There is one other clinic here in Dorton, but most people are driving to Pikeville or over to Whitesburg for medical care. This is gonna be such better access for the Dorton community and it’s really exciting that there’s also the second component of mental health treatment,” said Dist 94 State Rep. Angie Hatton. “Mountain Comprehensive Care is now in 60 counties. So, it’s become a really big organization, but it kind of still feels like small town care. And it’s also about 20 jobs.”

The new space is open on Cabin Fork Rd near Jenkins, Ky. in the former Family Dollar building.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.