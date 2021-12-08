Snow showers possible early, clearing skies later

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some flakes could be flying as you head out the door this morning, but those will quickly move out by lunchtime.

Today and Tonight

While some of you could see some light snow accumulations in the highest elevations early, don’t expect to see much in most areas. If we get caught under a heavier band or two, we could see colder surfaces get just a little bit, but we’re not expecting that. Skies start to clear by late morning and the sun is out this afternoon, so if anything that does stick won’t be around long. Most locations will climb into the mid to upper 40s today.

Tonight, skies are mainly clear, but some clouds try to move in late. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s.

Extended Forecast

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday and warmer temperatures that will top out in the low to mid 50s. Clouds start to increase Thursday night and rain chances are possible, especially late. Lows will only drop into the upper 40s with the cloud cover.

Scattered rain chances are possible off and on Friday, but I don’t think it will be an all-day washout by any means. Temperatures should soar into the mid to upper 60s ahead of a big-time cold front Friday night going into Saturday.

Chances for showers and storms do increase with that front late Friday night and through the first part of the day on Saturday. Some of those storms could be on the stronger side and rain could be heavy at times. We’ll have to keep an eye on the chances for flash flooding.

Whatever the temperature is at midnight will be your daytime high. Temperatures will crash into the 50s through the afternoon and into the low 30s overnight. The good news is I think the moisture is gone by the time it gets cold enough to switch from rain to snow on Sunday morning.

