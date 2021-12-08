Advertisement

Senator Warner concerned FEMA may underserve rural communities

By Brittany Morgan
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - US Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) says he is continuing to fight for FEMA dollars to help a community in southwestern Virginia that was damaged by flooding in August.

The Senator called it disappointing that FEMA denied the request to provide individual assistance to residents of Buchanan County, which was devastated by flooding, landslides, and mudslides. That’s why he is helping the effort to repeal that decision. Senator Warner says he was “offended” when FEMA said the community hadn’t sustained a high enough level of harm to receive the funding, and is concerned that this measurement could discriminate against rural communities needing assistance.

“This FEMA approach, where they say to these rural communities ‘you didn’t get to a high enough level of harm’, they oftentimes do that as a percentage of homes hit on a size of a community, and I think that measurement tool sometimes just doesn’t make any sense,” he explains.

Senator Warner says the community sustained six to seven million dollars in damages.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry County Central High School/Facebook
Warrant issued for Eastern Kentucky sheriff’s arrest after he was accused of assaulting a girl
Shooting in Perry County now death investigation
Photo Courtesy: Victor Slone MC Judge Facebook Page
Eastern Kentucky judge-executive not running for re-election due to ongoing health problems
Photo Courtesy: Cawood Funeral Home-Middlesboro, Kentucky
Funeral arrangements released for dispatcher killed in accidental shooting
Jason T. Pennington (left) and Kyle Taylor (right were both arrested in the bust (Photos: Big...
Police: Two arrested in Martin County drug bust

Latest News

Gov. Ralph Northam proposed a 10% raise for Virginia teachers Monday, outlining the plan during...
Northam proposes teacher pay raise during visit to Roanoke
Secretary of State announces partnership to help push voter registration
Mike Wilson and Robert Stivers
Top Kentucky lawmakers preview upcoming legislative session
Rep. Brett Guthrie (R) sits down with WBKO News' Laura Rogers.
Rep. Brett Guthrie discusses potential legislation impacting Americans, local bankers
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams blasted Hillary Clinton for pushing what he called a...
More voters removed from Kentucky rolls than added