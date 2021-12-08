Police: Two arrested in Martin County drug bust

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Martin County Sheriff’s Deputies said they were called to a home in Inez Tuesday evening after receiving a tip about people dealing meth.

Upon arrival, the owner, Jason T. Pennington, gave deputies consent to a search of the property.

Inside, deputies found a set of scales on the floor and several baggies behind a TV which the owner told them contained heroin.

Pennington also told deputies there was a man inside the restroom, who they found. He was told to come out and not flush the toilet, but he instead flushed the toilet before stepping out where deputies could see him.

Upon searching the restroom a large bag of suspected meth was found in a trash can and along the rim of the toilet. In total, 51 grams of meth were found and Kyle Taylor, from Detroit, Michigan, was also arrested.

Both Pennington and Taylor were taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

