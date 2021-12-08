Police: man arrested for sexually abusing child under the age of 12

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man is facing charges of sexual abuse towards a minor under the age of 12.

Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Robert Reed arrested George Grider, 25, of London on Monday afternoon near Slate Lick Road.

An investigation by Laurel Sheriff’s investigators began after a complaint was received that claimed the suspect had sexual contact with a child under the age of 12.

Grider was charged with sexual abuse in the first degree against a minor. He was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.