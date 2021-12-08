Advertisement

Pfizer says COVID booster offers protection against omicron

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Pfizer said Wednesday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine may protect against the new omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said lab tests showed a booster dose increased by 25-fold the level of so-called neutralizing antibodies against omicron.

Pfizer announced the preliminary laboratory data in a press release and it hasn’t yet undergone scientific review. The companies already are working to create an omicron-specific vaccine in case it’s needed.

Scientists have speculated that the high jump in antibodies that comes with a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines might be enough to counter any decrease in effectiveness.

Antibody levels predict how well a vaccine may prevent infection with the coronavirus but they are just one layer of the immune system’s defenses. Pfizer said two doses of the vaccine may still induce protection against severe disease.

“Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against severe disease caused by the Omicron strain, it’s clear from these preliminary data that protection is maximized with a third dose of our vaccine,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

Pfizer’s announcement had an immediate impact on U.S. markets. Futures that had pointed to a lower open reversed course in seconds and swung solidly to the positive with the Dow jumping almost 200 points.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

YouTube divers find truck, human remains in McCreary County pond
(Photo: Team Kentucky)
Kentucky passes 800K total COVID-19 cases
Our models are showing snow or wintry mix is possible Wednesday morning, depending on the...
Snow possible tonight, storms this weekend with a wild forecast pattern
Knox Central celebrates a 81-74 win over Wolfe County to advance to the Mountain Classic...
Knox Central cruises past Shelby Valley 75-48 on night 2 of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic
The friends and family who lived in mobile home number five describe how they escaped during...
Survivors describe escape from flipped trailer after Stamping Ground tornado

Latest News

Osborne Auditorium
Osborne Brothers Auditorium - 6 p.m.
COVID numbers
Tuesday COVID numbers
New MCCC clinic
New MCCC Clinic open in Pike County - 6 p.m.
Christmas on the Creek
Christmas on the Creek - 6 p.m.
Frankfort shooting 6pm
Frankfort Shots Fired - 6 p.m.