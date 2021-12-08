Perry County Fair Board receives $25,000 from Dajcor Aluminum INC.

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In partnership with the City of Hazard, Dajcor Aluminum INC. presented $25,000 to the Perry County Fair Board Wednesday.

The money went towards paying for the recently installed ice-skating rink at the Triangle Park and the upcoming Christmas in a Small-Town event.

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said these types of relationships are important.

“We were wondering, how do we do that here? How do we get past that hurdle here and we’re finally getting there,” he said. “We’ve got some other great corporate partners that’s helped get us to this point. We’re just excited that Dajcor has stepped up this year.”

Alexander adds they have not been able to make payments on everything due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.