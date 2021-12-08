Officials: Perceived threat investigated at Middlesboro High School

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Middlesboro High School Principal Bobby Bennett assured community members that students were safe after a lockdown called Wednesday morning.

He details in a post on the school’s Facebook page that the lockdown happened after officials received information of what he calls a “perceived threat” against the school.

The post adds while the school was locked down, the potential threat was thoroughly investigated by Middlesboro Police Officers, officials with the school’s resource center, and school administrative staff.

The lockdown was later lifted and the school is back on its regular schedule.

You can read the full Facebook post below:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.