Officials: Perceived threat investigated at Middlesboro High School

(wcax)
By Kelsey Deakin
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Middlesboro High School Principal Bobby Bennett assured community members that students were safe after a lockdown called Wednesday morning.

He details in a post on the school’s Facebook page that the lockdown happened after officials received information of what he calls a “perceived threat” against the school.

The post adds while the school was locked down, the potential threat was thoroughly investigated by Middlesboro Police Officers, officials with the school’s resource center, and school administrative staff.

The lockdown was later lifted and the school is back on its regular schedule.

You can read the full Facebook post below:

