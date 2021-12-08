Advertisement

Matthew Mitchell puts on holiday benefit concert in Lexington

Former UK women's basketball coach Matthew Mitchell put on a concert Tuesday night to celebrate the holidays.
Former UK women’s basketball coach Matthew Mitchell put on a concert Tuesday night to celebrate the holidays.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former UK women’s basketball coach Matthew Mitchell put on a concert Tuesday night at the Lexington Opera House to celebrate the holidays.

All the proceeds will benefit character and leadership development for Fayette County students.

Over the past four year, the Mitchell Family Foundation has donated more than half a million dollars to programs that help young people.

