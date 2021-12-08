Man sentenced to 26 years on child pornography/solicitation conviction

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man from Ashland was sentenced Tuesday to 26 years in prison after a jury in Boyd County convicted him of possessing child pornography and attempting to solicit a girl, according to the Ashland Police Department.

Lewis Carpenter tried to solicit a girl for sex online, investigators said. He was arrested in September 2020 after an investigation that included the Bridgeport Police Department in West Virginia.

Ashland Police seized several electronic devices, and Lewis was subsequently charged with six counts of possess/view matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.