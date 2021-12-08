Advertisement

Man sentenced to 26 years on child pornography/solicitation conviction

Lewis Carpenter, of Ashland, Kentucky, was sentenced Tuesday to 26 years in prison after a jury...
Lewis Carpenter, of Ashland, Kentucky, was sentenced Tuesday to 26 years in prison after a jury convicted him of possessing child pornography.(Ashland Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man from Ashland was sentenced Tuesday to 26 years in prison after a jury in Boyd County convicted him of possessing child pornography and attempting to solicit a girl, according to the Ashland Police Department.

Lewis Carpenter tried to solicit a girl for sex online, investigators said. He was arrested in September 2020 after an investigation that included the Bridgeport Police Department in West Virginia.

Ashland Police seized several electronic devices, and Lewis was subsequently charged with six counts of possess/view matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

