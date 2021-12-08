Advertisement

Kentucky wraps up homestand, outlasts Southern 76-64

Southern and Kentucky prepare for their December 7, 2021 matchup at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.
Southern and Kentucky prepare for their December 7, 2021 matchup at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.(Camille Gear)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The #10 Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team wrapped up their first homestand of the season Tuesday night with a 76-64 win over the Southern Jaguars, coached by former UK player and “Unforgettable” Sean Woods.

The win is the Cats’ seventh straight after their season opening loss to Duke.

Southern stuck with the Cats for a time in the first half, periodically grabbing the lead, but a quick run before the half put the Cats back on top, but only by four at the break.

Oscar Tshiebwe led the Cats in scoring with 23 points, and saved his double-digit rebound streak in the final two minutes, finishing with 11. Tyty Washington was the only other Wildcat in double-figures with 14 points.

Kentucky hits the road for their first true road test of the season as they take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend, Indiana on Saturday evening. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Full stats:

Full statistics from the Southern vs. Kentucky game on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
Full statistics from the Southern vs. Kentucky game on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.(StatBroadcast)

