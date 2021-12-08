Advertisement

Hazard student receives Ralph Gabbard Memorial Broadcasting Scholarship

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Continuing our coverage of the three students who have received the $1,000 Ralph Gabbard Memorial Broadcasting Scholarship, Hazard High School Student Cameron Caudill holds a passion for athletics.

He said he was happy when he heard the news.

“I was pretty excited for it because I’d worked hard to fill out the application,” Caudill said. “I was just hoping the whole time after I’ve sent it in that I was getting it. I was just really excited to hear I got it.”

Caudill said he plans to use the scholarship to one day get into sports broadcasting.

“I’ve played sports my whole life and I’ve always wanted to be involved with sports throughout my life,” he said. “I figured this would be a great and easy way to do it.”

The senior said he is inspired by podcasts hosted by Matt Jones and Joe Rogan.

“First time I listened to it I became interested on just listening to it over and over again. I realized that I could do that as a career,” Caudill said. “It made me become more interested and then I was like this is something I really want to do. It’ll keep me involved with sports.”

Caudill said he wants to someday host his sports related show or podcast.

“I’d talk about sports in Kentucky, specifically Eastern Kentucky,” he said. “Where I’m from and try to get more acknowledgement for kids around here.”

He adds there is a need for athletic representation in the region.

“Where we’re from, not everybody gets the acknowledgement, they should get for sports,” Caudill said. “I think, the more people could help, it would help a lot of people around here get to where they want to go.”

Caudill said he plans to attend Morehead State University.

He adds that school offers exactly what he is looking for to further his plans in sports broadcasting.

