Harlan and Knott Central tip off night three of WYMT Food City Mountain Classic

By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s the Green Dragons of Harlan and the Patriots of Knott Central facing off in the third boys game to begin night three of the 35th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH.

We will update this story with scores and statistics as the game comes to a close.

The winner of this game will face off in the second boys semifinal on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. against the winner of Wednesday’s second game between Paintsville and Perry Central.

The loser of the game will face the loser of that game Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m.

You can watch every game of the WYMT Food City Mountain Classic on our second channel, Heroes & Icons, or on WYMT.com, including in the livestream above.

