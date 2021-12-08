Advertisement

Harlan County School District addresses alleged threat

School Threat Graphic
School Threat Graphic(VNL)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post, administrative officials with Harlan County Schools addressed an alleged threat after a list of students names were found earlier in the week.

The list was reportedly found Monday, according to the post. Administrators say they immediately found and questioned the student about the list’s meaning.

School administration conducted a formal threat assessment out of an abundance of caution after another student found the list and circulated a picture of it on social media claiming that it could have been a hit list, not done by the student who made the list.

The student who created the list agreed to remove himself from the school until at least the end of the month, but administration officials are stressing that there was never a threat made by any student known at this time.

You can read the full post below:

