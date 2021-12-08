Harlan County Boys and Girls Club hosts radio auction

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Boys and Girls Club is hosting its annual radio auction to raise money for the club’s needs.

People that donated auction items and those who call in to bid will be helping the Boys and Girls Club in different ways. Everything from keeping their lights on to buying Christmas gifts for their kids.

“When I say that we try to meet whatever needs the kids have, we do just that. Whether that is going out to buy food or buy a homecoming dress or ya know whatever it may need, we cannot do that without our support our donors and those bidding tonight for this auction,” Kendra Calhoun, from the Boys and Girls Club said.

The auction will continue throughout the night until every item is gone.

To watch and participate you can tune into Harlan or Evarts cable, Channel 2, or 102. You can also visit the Livestream on the Facebook page.

To bid you can call in at 606-573-1470 or 606-573-1051.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.