Gov. Andy Beshear: Pay increase on the way for Kentucky social workers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky social workers are getting a 10% pay raise.

On November 16th, social workers gathered on the state capital steps to say they needed help.

On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear said partly because so many social workers have left their jobs, there’s money in the current state budget to bump up current workers to better pay grade--essentially giving them a nearly immediate 10 percent raise.

Gov. Beshear said the state is in dire shape, with hundreds of social workers leaving their posts late. The pay hike is part of his plan to take immediate action. So next Thursday the Governor said all social workers and family support staff will receive the 10 percent raise.

Gov. Beshear says he will propose a student loan forgiveness program in next year’s budget. He said the climate for help with this general assembly has not been favorable in past sessions but said he believes the tide is starting to change.

Additionally, Governor Beshear also said his administration will propose that any COVID-19 bonuses also go to social workers.

