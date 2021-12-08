Funeral arrangements released for dispatcher killed in accidental shooting

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know the funeral arrangements for a Bell County dispatcher who was killed in an accidental shooting at the 911 center in Pineville.

Kyle Garrett died Friday at Pineville Community Hospital following the incident.

His visitation will be Wednesday, December 8th from 6-8 p.m. at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel in Middlesboro. His funeral will be at noon Thursday, December 9th at the Clairfield Missionary Baptist Church in Clairfield, Tennessee.

