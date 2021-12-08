Food City Flashback: Lindsey Proffitt Goes Off
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the 2017 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH, Perry Central’s Lindsey Proffitt made history.
Proffitt, a junior at the time, scored 39 points against Breathitt County in her Mountain Classic debut.
She set a record that still stands as the most points scored in girls’ Classic history.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.