Food City Flashback: Lindsey Proffitt Goes Off

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the 2017 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH, Perry Central’s Lindsey Proffitt made history.

Proffitt, a junior at the time, scored 39 points against Breathitt County in her Mountain Classic debut.

She set a record that still stands as the most points scored in girls’ Classic history.

