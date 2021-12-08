Eyes turn to late week warmup

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a chilly day yesterday and some morning snow showers around the mountains this morning, we’re flipping the switch and looking much warmer as we approach the end of the week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

The early winter chill continues heading into the night and that’s despite cloud cover beginning to increase overnight. Temperatures should plunge back into the lower 30s overnight.

A mix of sun and clouds should return for our day on Thursday as we spend the day in between systems and watching high pressure push off to the east. As we do, southerly winds will bring middle 50s back to the region for daytime highs. We’ll continue to see clouds increase from the afternoon on as our next system draws closer to the mountains for Friday.

The Weekend and Beyond

We look to start the weekend out on a rather active note. A warm front looks to cross the area on Friday, bringing much warmer air to the region along with a few showers by the afternoon. Highs should top out in the middle to upper 60s, with even more clouds working in. Lows overnight stay in the lower 60s as another strong cold front approaches the region for Saturday morning.

The system for Saturday looks similar to the one we saw earlier this week on Monday morning. The possibility will be there during the early to mid morning hours for gusty showers and storms. While severe weather looks unlikely, a brief strong wind gust or two can’t be ruled out, especially with the far western part of our area now highlighted in a 1/5 Marginal Risk of severe weather. Our high will be early in the day as we cool quick once colder air invades behind the front. As the rain ends in the afternoon, we’ll be in the middle 40s on our way down into the lower 30s overnight as clouds start to decrease.

We look much quieter for the end of the weekend and next week with drier skies expected and temperatures staying near average through mid-next week.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.