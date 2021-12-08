Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky judge-executive not running for re-election due to ongoing health problems

Photo Courtesy: Victor Slone MC Judge Facebook Page
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - One Judge Executive in our region says he will serve out his term, but will not run for another one.

In a post on Facebook, Martin County leader Victor Slone said it was not an easy decision, but says his health is starting to decline following a cancer diagnosis several years ago.

“Until recently, I have done well managing this disease, but over the last few weeks, my health has begun to deteriorate. After talking with my family and weighing all of the options, I have decided that I will not seek election for the office of Martin County Judge/Executive,” Slone said in the Facebook post.

Slone says he is proud of the work that has already been done and said he believes “Martin County’s best days are ahead of us.”

You can read the entire post below.

