Darian Kinnard and Josh Paschal named CBS Sports All-Americans

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - Kentucky senior offensive tackle Darian Kinnard and senior defensive end Joshua Paschal have been named to the 2021 CBS Sports/247Sports All-America team, it was announced Wednesday. Kinnard was named a first-team selection, while Paschal was added to the second team.

Kinnard, a 6-foot-5, 338-pound mountain from Knoxville, Tennessee, led the team this season at the right tackle position with 30 knockdown blocks. He also allowed only one quarterback sack in more than 350 pass plays. The first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection by Pro Football Focus and the league coaches was a semifinalist for both the 2021 Rotary Lombardi Award, given to an offensive or defensive lineman who combines outstanding performance on the field with the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi, and the Outland Trophy, given to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman. In addition, he earned first-team All-SEC honors by the league’s coaches and Pro Football Focus, which has him evaluated as one of only three Power Five tackles to grade at 85 or better as both a run and pass blocker.

Under Kinnard’s leadership on the offensive line, the Wildcats’ offense is averaging 431.1 total yards per game, including 206.1 on the ground, and is averaging 6.57 yards per play, which would set a new school record for a season. According to PFF, UK leads the SEC in rushing yards before contact, averaging 2.6 yards per attempt.

Paschal, a 6-3, 275-pound defensive end from Prince George’s County, Maryland, is the only three-time full-season team captain in Kentucky football history. The All-American is having his best season yet in 2021, leading the team and ranking second in the SEC with 15.5 tackles for loss. He also has 53 tackles, 5.5 sacks, a team-high eight quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a blocked field goal.

