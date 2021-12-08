Community rallies to help Stamping Ground tornado victims

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Cleanup efforts continue after an EF-1 tornado devastated a mobile home park in Stamping Ground early Monday morning.

Ten homes were condemned.

Now, the Red Cross and community members are helping victims get back on their feet.

Hope, help and healing are what Baptist Disaster Relief Kentucky is trying to bring to folks in Scott County after a tornado ripped through one of the communities early Monday morning.

The damage happened just before 4:30 Monday morning when an EF-1 tornado ripped through parts of Stamping Ground with winds of 95 miles per hour.

While it was only in the ground for nearly 400 yards and lasted only a minute, the devastation and cleanup left behind will take days to even weeks to clean up and get back to some normalcy.

To help in that effort, a chainsaw team from Baptist Disaster Relief arrived Wednesday morning to start cutting down broken limbs and cutting up downed trees around the community.

According to Ron Crow, with the team, even though the tornado caused damage in a small area, they knew they wanted to help right away.

“To those that are affected, it’s a big deal,” Crow said. “So, it doesn’t have to be a big hurricane for us to respond if it’s a big deal to that person then we want to come and help them and relieve that emotional stress and just love on them with the love of Jesus.”

While they’re only planning to get to a few homes today they’re planning to stay in this area over the next few days to help anyone in need after the tornado.

Scott County’s Emergency Management team is also raising donations. They’re asking people to send checks to the city office.

The Scott County Judge Executive’s Office says, according to the National Weather Service, there was no warning, for the Franklin County tornado nor the Stamping Ground one, because they were brief tornadoes, on the ground for less than 30 seconds, along a squall line.

We’re told those types of tornadoes typically form and dissipate in less time than it takes for radar to complete a sweep of a region.

