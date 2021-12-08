Christmas by the Creek: Dorton business celebrates fourth gift giveaway

DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Antiques by the Creek and Three Mile Creek Farm is preparing for its fourth Christmas giveaway this weekend.

Owner Rob Elkins said the community has poured in a lot of support as the business collected toys through the year, anxious to give back to the kids in the community.

“To see a smile on a kid’s face? There’s nothing better on this earth. It’s priceless,” said Elkins.

The annual event, which will take place at the Shelby Creek Rescue Squad, is a passion project Elkins said has grown into so much more, helping around 500 kids last year alone.

“It’s such a blessing. Like, when I started this, I had no clue that it was gonna bless me the way it did,” Elkins said. “I was wanting to give somebody else a blessing and it’s the biggest blessing of my life.”

He said the community support means everything as they all work together to give kids a Christmas to remember.

“Without the rescue squad we honestly couldn’t do it,” said Elkins. “Our community is amazing to volunteer and help us. Everything we do here at The Creek, the community jumps in to help.”

Donations for the event - including batteries, which he said are just as expensive as the toys- can still be dropped off at Antiques by the Creek the rest of the week. Those can be dropped off on the porch or under the covered shed.

“We’ve been accepting donations since our toy drive last year. So, we’ve got tons of toys this year but we’re still nervous that we don’t have enough,” he said.

The event is planned for 1:30 p.m. Sunday and will be a drive-thru style event.

